Are Pakistani dramas really indecent and irreligious?

Posted: Sep 28, 2020
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

On September 10, PEMRA banned popular drama serial Jalanairing on ARY Digital, due to its “indecent and irreligious” storyline. According to a notification, PEMRA put an immediate ban on the drama as it goes against the “social and moral ethics of Pakistani society”. The statement reads that PEMRA had given repeated warnings to the channel to revise the content of Jalan, however, it refused to comply with PEMRA’s warnings and it has now been banned under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

Earlier, the authority said it was reviewing complaints filed against the drama. The channel was directed to review its content.

PEMRA added that it had been getting complaints from viewers on a daily basis through the Pakistan Citizens Portal, PEMRA social media accounts and PEMRA call centres.

On September 4, PEMRA banned the repeat telecast of ARY Digital and Hum TV drama serials Ishqiya and Pyar Ke Sadqay citing that the content of the dramas is against the ‘morals’ of society. The notification issued by the regulatory body on Friday stated that the ban has been imposed under Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance.

Section 27 (prohibition of broadcast media or distribution service operation) states that broadcasting or re-broadcasting or distributing of any programme is prohibited if PEMRA is of the opinion that the programme is pornographic, obscene, vulgar or is offensive to the commonly accepted standards of decency.

