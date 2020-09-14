Pakistani celebs take to Karachi streets against Lahore motorway rape

Pakistani actors, directors and other big names of the media industry took to Karachi streets on Monday to protest the Lahore motorway gang-rape.

On September 9, a woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway. The incident has rattled the country and reignited a debate whether capital punishment should be fixed for rapists.

On Monday evening, Mahira Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain, Aijaz Aslam, Wajahat Rauf and many other celebrities turned up outside the Karachi Press Club to protest sexual harassment and abuse of women and children across the country.

Photo: @mystapaki/Instagram

“Harassment is everywhere, but the problem stems from the mindset,” Mahira said, while speaking to a news outlet during the protest.

Rapists feel like they have the power to commit the abuse and that’s why they do what they do, according to the actor. “It’s like a power dynamic and we need to understand that,” she said.

Other celebrities also held placards demanding security for women and severe punishments for sex offenders.