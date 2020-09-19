Pakistani actor arrested in Kuwait over leaked video

A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced Pakistani actor Farhan Al Ali to two years in prison for violating public decency, according to Gulf News.

According to Al Qabas newspaper, the court also ordered Al Ali to pay a fine of 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars and be deported from the country after serving the penalty. Electronic Crime Investigations arrested Al Ali a few days ago.

The actor has been involved in several TV and theatrical projects in Kuwait.

In June, Kuwaiti media reported that the actor had appeared naked in a video on his Snapchat account. At the time, he claimed that his Snapchat had been hacked.

Earlier, Al Ali had admitted that he was the one behind the video, and he revealed that he did not intend to publish it and circulate it on social media.

Al Ali had previously apologized for the video and said, “I am sorry, you have the right to be angry at me. I am sorry my account was hacked. Someone hacked my account and I am very, very sorry to you.”