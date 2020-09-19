Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani actor arrested in Kuwait over leaked video

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Pakistani actor arrested in Kuwait over leaked video

Photo: albawaba

A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced Pakistani actor Farhan Al Ali to two years in prison for violating public decency, according to Gulf News.

According to Al Qabas newspaper, the court also ordered Al Ali to pay a fine of 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars and be deported from the country after serving the penalty. Electronic Crime Investigations arrested Al Ali a few days ago.

The actor has been involved in several TV and theatrical projects in Kuwait.

In June, Kuwaiti media reported that the actor had appeared naked in a video on his Snapchat account. At the time, he claimed that his Snapchat had been hacked.

Earlier, Al Ali had admitted that he was the one behind the video, and he revealed that he did not intend to publish it and circulate it on social media.

Al Ali had previously apologized for the video and said, “I am sorry, you have the right to be angry at me. I am sorry my account was hacked. Someone hacked my account and I am very, very sorry to you.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Farhan Al-Ali kuwait
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
‘Ertugrul’ famed actor Cavit Çetin enjoys horseback ride in Islamabad
‘Ertugrul’ famed actor Cavit Çetin enjoys horseback ride in Islamabad
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
Kubra Khan starts hallucinating because she misses her sister
Kubra Khan starts hallucinating because she misses her sister
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?
Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?
‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan
‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera's performance
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera’s performance
Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape
Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape
Watch: Mahira Khan rides a 70cc bike
Watch: Mahira Khan rides a 70cc bike
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.