Wednesday, September 23, 2020
HOME > Entertainment

No quick fixes for child abuse in Pakistan: Shehzad Roy

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No quick fixes for child abuse in Pakistan: Shehzad Roy

Photo: Shehzad Roy/ Instagram

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy endorsed a reform agenda by rights organisations working to protect children’s rights in Pakistan.

“Organisations working on children’s rights, especially child sexual abuse prevention, in Pakistan say there are no quick fixes to the problem of child abuse: a holistic, preventive state response is needed,” he wrote in a tweet.

Some of the recommendations shared by Roy include establishing special police units in every district to properly deal with cases of child abuse and equipping them with rape kits and forensic lab support.

Related: Shehzad Roy trying to get non-prohibitory UTPs out of jail

The plan also stressed the need to establish child-friendly courts to ensure that cases of violence against children are tackled sensitively.

It also impressed that the police, health care providers, and legal authorities should be provided the necessary training to deal with such cases.

Roy had also recently shared his views against public hangings of rapists and child molesters.  He asked whether we want our children to see these public punishments.

“I have done a lot to save kids from sexual abuse and corporal punishment. Rapists, child molesters or criminals like them should be punished with full force of law. I am against giving any punishment publicly. Do you want our young kids to see bodies hanging on chowks, choraha and markets?” he had tweeted.

