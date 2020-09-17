Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?

Twitter users are furious with morning show host Nida Yasir for asking insensitive questions from the parents of a minor girl who was raped and murdered in Karachi.

The six-year-old girl’s body was found in a trash can in the park on September 6. It had multiple torture marks and was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to the police, the autopsy reports revealed that she had been raped.

Last week, Yasir had invited the girl’s parents on her show and repeatedly asked them insensitive questions. 

Clips of the segment being shared on social media show how visibly uncomfortable the parents were and how they were struggling to answer Yasir’s questions.

#BanNidaYasir was trending on Twitter with social media users urging people to report Yasir to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

Yasir later released a video statement, saying “it looked like people were not happy with her”.

The morning show host said people are unhappy with her because they think she shouldn’t have asked certain questions from the father of the six-year-old rape and murder victim.

Yasir said she “doesn’t like it” when her fans are unhappy and for that she is sorry. She said if knowing or unknowingly she asked certain questions, she wants to apologise.

She then went on to give a “clarification” and said her team did not approach the girl’s parents. She said the parents approached them because they “needed media support”.

When such cases get media support, institutions work faster,” she said, adding that god knows, she did not do the show for TRPs.

The morning show host said the girl’s rapist was caught just two days after her show. “Because of our programme, this family received financial help,” she said.

She said she is only human and can make mistakes.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nida Yasir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nida Yasir, Nida yasir morning show, nida yasir show, nida yasir Instagram, nida yasir twitter, morning show nida, morning show Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
I put nothing above my children, says Ayeza Khan
I put nothing above my children, says Ayeza Khan
Lahore motorway rape: Pakistani celebrities demand justice
Lahore motorway rape: Pakistani celebrities demand justice
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera's performance
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera’s performance
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
PEMRA bans BOL TV’s TickTock Show over 'immoral', 'indecent' content
PEMRA bans BOL TV’s TickTock Show over ‘immoral’, ‘indecent’ content
Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape
Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.