Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?

Twitter users are furious with morning show host Nida Yasir for asking insensitive questions from the parents of a minor girl who was raped and murdered in Karachi.

The six-year-old girl’s body was found in a trash can in the park on September 6. It had multiple torture marks and was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to the police, the autopsy reports revealed that she had been raped.

Last week, Yasir had invited the girl’s parents on her show and repeatedly asked them insensitive questions.

Clips of the segment being shared on social media show how visibly uncomfortable the parents were and how they were struggling to answer Yasir’s questions.

#BanNidaYasir was trending on Twitter with social media users urging people to report Yasir to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

Call PEMRA at 080073672 and ask for the Morning Show to be banned. If you’re not comfortable speaking impromptu, I attached a script that you can use.#JusticeForMarwah #BanNidaYasir@reportpemra @arydigitalasia pic.twitter.com/OAYHjoDqN9 pic.twitter.com/KZyt63C46d — زمل فاطمہ (^‿^✿) (@zii9424) September 16, 2020

Can we please stop ignoring the blatant disregard for respect, dignity, and media ethics on mainstream TV? #BanNidaYasir — Komal Salman (@komallsalman) September 16, 2020

It’s so shame full yr how can be a some one so Insensitive yaar #BanNidaYasir pic.twitter.com/hxJRD7cEJQ — Syeda Laila Jaffri 🇵🇰 (@Mohtermalaila) September 16, 2020

Shame on you.

ARY Digital’s Morning Show host Nida Yasir invited the parents of a 5 year old r*pe and m*urder victim on her show and asked them extremely insensitive questions, making the mother cry and the father barely able to speak.



Here’s what you can do :#BanNidaYasir pic.twitter.com/9ttz5Idgnv — Rizwan Sanawar (@rizwan_sanawar) September 16, 2020

Here’s what you can do : — rahmah🌸 (@strawchewer_) September 16, 2020

She asked disgusting questions from Marwa parents PEMRA should #BanNidaYasir — Aisha Khan (@AishaKhan_123) September 16, 2020

Yasir later released a video statement, saying “it looked like people were not happy with her”.

The morning show host said people are unhappy with her because they think she shouldn’t have asked certain questions from the father of the six-year-old rape and murder victim.

Yasir said she “doesn’t like it” when her fans are unhappy and for that she is sorry. She said if knowing or unknowingly she asked certain questions, she wants to apologise.

She then went on to give a “clarification” and said her team did not approach the girl’s parents. She said the parents approached them because they “needed media support”.

When such cases get media support, institutions work faster,” she said, adding that god knows, she did not do the show for TRPs.

The morning show host said the girl’s rapist was caught just two days after her show. “Because of our programme, this family received financial help,” she said.

She said she is only human and can make mistakes.