Netflix India’s Bad Boy Billionaires series puts on hold

Netflix’s new show Bad Boy Billionaires: India has been put on hold following a court order.

The documentary series explores the lives of four Indian tycoons allegedly involved in white-collar crime, two of whom are now in London.

Bad Boy Billionaires features liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Sahara group’s Subrata Roy, Indian IT executive Ramalinga Raju and jeweller Nirav Modi.

Netflix put the show on hold this month on the order of a state court where Sahara alleged violation of Roy’s privacy rights. Araria district court in eastern Bihar, India, ordered a stay on its release date, after claims it would damage the reputation of Subrata Roy.

Related: Netflix apologises for artwork accused of sexualising young girls

Roy is currently on bail in a case where he was ordered by the court to repay billions of dollars to investors in a scheme that was found to be illegal. Roy denied wrongdoing in the case and has already repaid investors, his counsel said.

Another of the show’s businessmen, Ramalinga Raju, has also secured an order from a state court delaying the programme’s release.

The show was due to be released on September 2. Netflix had planned on appealing against the court ruling but was re-directed to instead approach a state court first.