Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Naeema Butt to play lead in Mehreen Jabbar’s web series

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Naeema Butt to play lead in Mehreen Jabbar’s web series

Photo: Walnut

Ehd-e-Wafa’s Naeema Butt has joined the cast of Mehreen Jabbar’s upcoming web-series as the main lead.

Jabbar is currently shooting the series in New York for Rinstra Technologies.

“I have always been interested in exploring unique roles that challenge me as an actress, and this character is something entirely different from what I have done so far. So, I am really looking forward to the audience’s response to this one!” said Butt.

Apart from Naeema Butt, the cast also includes Tania Kazi, Shezi Sardar, and Nida Hussain.

Butt began her acting journey from the international theatre before entering the Pakistani drama industry, starring in hit projects such as Ehd-e-Wafa and Daasi. Proving to be a method actor, she has been slowly carving her space with her choice of unique and versatile roles, and will now be seen expanding her craft to the digital platform at an international level.

Director Mehreen Jabbar also shared her excitement for the new project, as she said, “I am very excited to direct this for RINSTRA. The platform provides for different genres to be explored and it was lovely to shoot in New York again after a few years.”

The series, not yet titled, is a psychological thriller written by Shah Yasir. It is being produced by RINSTRA Technologies, and co-produced by Khurram Azim and Mehreen Jabbar. Its executive producers are Dr Adil  Akhtar, Amir Jahangir, and Misbah Ishak.

The short-form web series will be launched on RINSTRA, which is Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform for on-demand streaming and for the creation of user-generated original content. The RINSTRA Platform is scheduled to be launched in November this year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mehreen Jabbar Naeema Butt
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mehreen jabbar, mehreen jabbar husband, mehreen jabbar movie, mehreen jabbar age, mehreen jabbar Instagram, mehreen jabbar contact, mehreen jabbar films, mehreen jabbar best dramas, mehreen jabbar interview, mehreen jabbar family
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan celebrates daughter's first birthday
Aiman Khan celebrates daughter’s first birthday
Mehwish Hayat reacts to allegations of being Dawood Ibrahim's partner
Mehwish Hayat reacts to allegations of being Dawood Ibrahim’s partner
Bollywood star Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links
Bollywood star Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links
It’s madness everywhere: Faysal Qureshi on Karachi power breakdown
It’s madness everywhere: Faysal Qureshi on Karachi power breakdown
Momal Sheikh, husband welcome a baby girl
Momal Sheikh, husband welcome a baby girl
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child
Shooting resumes for KGF: Chapter 2 after six months
Shooting resumes for KGF: Chapter 2 after six months
Sheheryar Munawar reunites with Maya Ali for Pehli Si Mohabbat
Sheheryar Munawar reunites with Maya Ali for Pehli Si Mohabbat
Sarah Razi Khan, husband blessed with a baby girl
Sarah Razi Khan, husband blessed with a baby girl
John Abraham, Rao's first look from cross-border love story revealed
John Abraham, Rao’s first look from cross-border love story revealed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.