Naeema Butt to play lead in Mehreen Jabbar’s web series

Ehd-e-Wafa’s Naeema Butt has joined the cast of Mehreen Jabbar’s upcoming web-series as the main lead.

Jabbar is currently shooting the series in New York for Rinstra Technologies.

“I have always been interested in exploring unique roles that challenge me as an actress, and this character is something entirely different from what I have done so far. So, I am really looking forward to the audience’s response to this one!” said Butt.

Apart from Naeema Butt, the cast also includes Tania Kazi, Shezi Sardar, and Nida Hussain.

Butt began her acting journey from the international theatre before entering the Pakistani drama industry, starring in hit projects such as Ehd-e-Wafa and Daasi. Proving to be a method actor, she has been slowly carving her space with her choice of unique and versatile roles, and will now be seen expanding her craft to the digital platform at an international level.

Director Mehreen Jabbar also shared her excitement for the new project, as she said, “I am very excited to direct this for RINSTRA. The platform provides for different genres to be explored and it was lovely to shoot in New York again after a few years.”

The series, not yet titled, is a psychological thriller written by Shah Yasir. It is being produced by RINSTRA Technologies, and co-produced by Khurram Azim and Mehreen Jabbar. Its executive producers are Dr Adil Akhtar, Amir Jahangir, and Misbah Ishak.

The short-form web series will be launched on RINSTRA, which is Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform for on-demand streaming and for the creation of user-generated original content. The RINSTRA Platform is scheduled to be launched in November this year.