Nadia Jamil appointed Punjab Child Protection Bureau’s goodwill ambassador

Actor and host Nadia Jamil has been appointed goodwill ambassador for the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

Jamil announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“So many of you wonderful souls wrote that you want to help the children at the Child Protection Bureau Punjab,” she said, heaping praise on Sarah Ahmed, the bureau’s chairperson.

“Their grooming, education, character building, food and toys are all taken care of. Donations are always welcome. So is the most precious donation of time,” she wrote, adding that the children at the bureau love playing cricket and listening to stories.

Another way to donate the bureau, she suggested, was to pay Mr James Justin and his wife to do PE with them. “He is one of those rare souls who can handle large unruly bunches of kids like a piece of cake. He’s a fantastic trainer for kids. His wife also trains with him.”

Other welcome donations include carom boards, ludo, indoor games, technology, books and sponsoring teachers, especially for the children who have hearing or speaking disabilities.

As goodwill ambassador, Jamil will be assisting the chairperson by “sharing best practices in the United Kingdom to implement here for child protection,” according to a poster made by the bureau.

Jamil has four sons, two of whom are adopted. Sabir used to work at a brick kiln and is now studying to become an engineer for the army, while Azaad came to her at the age of seven as an abandoned street child.