Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world

Actor Momal Sheikh, the daughter of Javed Sheikh, introduced her daughter Alyeha Nader Nawaz to the world on Tuesday. She took to social media to thank everyone for their warm wishes.

Sheikh, her husband Nader Nawaz and their son Ibrahim welcomed their new bundle of joy on August 20.

Taking to social media, Sheikh said she is overwhelmed with the love and warmth she has received along with the kindest wishes for her family.

“Thank you for making me feel so special. My strength lies in the love all of you have shown. Please continue to remember us in your prayers and well wishes!” she said.

She added in another post that daughters are Allah’s blessing. “They warm your heart and turn your life around,” said Sheikh. “May Allah give my little Alyeha all the happiness and health in the world.”

She concluded her post with a request for all to say a prayer for her little princess.

In another post, she wished her husband Nader a happy birthday and said he has proven to be the best partner for her.

“With you, every day seems brighter, every step seems closer and every obstacle seems easier,” she wrote. “You have proven to be the best partner, father and friend. I cant wait to see what the future has in store for us and with you by my side, I’m excited to cover it all in health and happiness inshAllah.”

Sheikh tied the knot with Nawaz in 2012.

On the work front, Momal is gracing the screen in HUM TV drama Mushk along with Imran Ashraf and Urwa Hocane. Her famous works in serials are Yeh Zindagi Hai in 2008 and Mirat Ul Uroos in 2013. She made her Bollywood film debut with Happy Bhaag Jayegi.