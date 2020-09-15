Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
Entertainment

No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again

Posted: Sep 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again. The actor took to social media to clear the air.

On September 3, Haider had posted a wedding picture with a girl in which the faces were not very clear. “Can You Guess The Heroine of My Upcoming Drama Serial!!?” captioned Haider.” Giving little hint by tagging actors Maryam Noor, Kiran Haq and Nazish Jahangir, he left his fans puzzled.

The picture created a buzz on social leaving his fans divided. While some speculated that Haider has probably gotten married, many guessed rightly that it was Kiran Haq.

Clearing the air, Haider has now posted three pictures in the same pose with Nazish Jahangir, Maryam Noor, and Kiran Haq to reveal the first look of his upcoming dramas.

Related: Mohsin Abbas Haider announces silver screen comeback

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Mohsin said that he is gearing up for two dramas, HUM TV’s Dil Tanha Tanha and Express Entertainment’s Ghamandi.

He remarked that he will be gracing the screen with Nazish Jahangir in both dramas, however, Ghamandi also features Maryam Noor and Dil Tanha Tanha features Kiran Haq.

Spilling more details about his character in the drama Dil Tanha Tanha, Haider will be playing a negative role named Adeel.

The show Ghamandi is directed by Sohail Javed and produced by renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui, while Dil Tanha Tanha is written by Misbah Ali Syed and produced by Ali Masood.

Mohsin Abbas Haider Nazish Jahangir
 
