HOME > Entertainment

Mirza Gohar Rasheed to make his directorial debut with ‘Khuwab’

Posted: Sep 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020
Mirza Gohar Rasheed to make his directorial debut with ‘Khuwab’

Photo: Instagram/@mirzagoharrasheed

There’s a new director in town! Actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed is going to direct his first ever short film Khuwab.

Talking to SAMAA Digital about his directorial debut, Rasheed said that there was no pre-planning for this film debut. “It was just an idea from my producer friend Taimur Tariq,” said Rasheed.

In his Instagram post, Rashid confirmed that this project Khuwab is going be marked as his directorial debut.

Rasheed said that this is a new experience for him. “The literal meaning of the film title is ‘a dream’ and as the name suggests, this film will be a reflection of a real and fictional world which will keep the viewers captivated,” said Rasheed.

The London Nai Jaunga actor remarked that he has decided to give new people the chance to work in a film. He added that theatre artists Hadi bin Arshad and Zarnab Shastri will play important roles.

The short film is being made under the banner of Mont Blanc Productions, he said, adding that he intends to send the film to the International Film Festival.

On the other hand, Rasheed has been roped in Humayun Saeed’s film ‘London Nai Jaunga’ earlier this year. The film has been written by Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and is being produced by Six Sigma Productions.

Mirza Gohar Rasheed
 
