Zee5 unveils first look of ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’

After the roaring success of ‘Churails’, which became a craze amongst viewers, ZEE5 Global is all geared up for its next Pakistani original series ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’.

Yet another beautiful tale by Umera Ahmed, celebrated writer of the famous show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and helmed by renowned director Mehreen Jabbar, ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’ stars Pakistan’s heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan opposite the beautiful and vivacious Madiha Imam.

ZEE5 Global unveiled the poster today.

Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a sweeping tale of Salma and Sohail in the quest for love and an ideal partner. It’s a light-hearted family drama with compelling, quirky characters and a fascinating exploration of different kinds of relationships and the path they carve along the way. It will resonate deeply with a generation that aspires to settle for nothing less than an IDEAL partner and a perfect life.

“Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a very hearty, relatable and wholesome show that goes beyond a love story. This story reflects the simplicities of life, everyday households, family bonds and much more. It highlights our mindsets of chasing the ‘Ideal’ when it comes to finding a partner. It has been a delightful journey collaborating with Zee5 and Motion Content Group on this project,” says Umera Ahmed while talking about her experience of working on the show.

Director Mehreen Jabbar says, “Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a beautiful narration of an imperfect family chasing perfections in this imperfect world. It’s a story that explores the bittersweet relationship that exists between family members which will be highly relatable to our viewers. It will stream on ZEE5 and that’s very exciting for us.”

‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’ premieres on October 30, 2020, on ZEE5 Global.