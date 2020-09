Karaoke is more fun when it is done with friends and actor Hania Aamir has a new karaoke partner.

She took to Instagram to introduce her cute brown puppy who is as equally mesmerised by her singing to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as her fans are.

The song was originally sung by Prateek Kuhad and Jasleen Royal and was featured in the movie Baar Baar Dekho in 2016.

“Karaoke with my new karaoke partner,” she captioned the post.

The Ishqiya star has a beautiful voice and can sing well.