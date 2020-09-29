Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for ‘defaming’ Ali Zafar

Singer Ali Zafar has filed an FIR against Meesha Shafi, and eight others for posting defamatory content against him on their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The FIR was registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing on Monday. It names Shafi, Iffat Omar, Ali Gul Pir, Humna Raza, Leena Ghani, Fariya Ayub, Maham Javaid, Syed Faizan Raza, and Haseeemuz Zaman.

They have been booked under Section 20 (Offences against dignity of a natural person) of the PECA and Section 109 (Punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“Some persons are using Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account uploading defamatory posts and doing his [Zafar’s] character assassination on social media to damage his reput in society,” according to the FIR.

He said that Meesha used her Twitter account to post derogatory remarks and false allegations against the complainant on April 19, 2018.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

Since then the two have been engaged in a legal battle.