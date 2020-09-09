Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Meera returns to stage shows with ‘Selfie Queen’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Meera returns to stage shows with ‘Selfie Queen’

Photo: File

After the Lahore Arts Council rejected actor Meera’s request for financial assistance, the Baaji star has decided to return to stage shows.

Meera will be appearing in the new stage drama ‘Selfie Queen’ starting September 11 at the Sabina Theatre in Faisalabad.

The actor has already attended dance rehearsals for the play. The show is written and directed by M Safdar and Shahbaz Rashid.

The cast of the drama includes Azeem Vicky, Aslam Chatta, Shahid Hashmi, Gamma BA, Anisha Khan, Sheila Chaudhry and Manahil Noor, among others.

Related: Are you ready to read about Meera’s life?

Earlier in August, Meera applied for financial assistance of Rs40 million under the Artist Support Fund, which has been launched by the Punjab Information and Cultural Department. She claimed that her finances were in dire straits.

The request was rejected by the council. The chairperson of Artist Support Fund MPA Sadia Sohail Rana said that the fund is for poor artistes and not for someone who owns an apartment in Dubai.

In the petition, Meera claimed that she suffered a loss of around $100,000 after her foreign shows were cancelled.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Lahore Arts Council would provide Rs5,000 to the star till 2026.

FaceBook WhatsApp
meera
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
meera, meera stage show, meera baaji, meera age, meera movies
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set
Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set
Don't you tell 'Halima baji' what clothes to wear
Don’t you tell ‘Halima baji’ what clothes to wear
Sushant Rajput case: Actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrested
Sushant Rajput case: Actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrested
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can't decide who to call 'kachra'
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can’t decide who to call ‘kachra’
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding
Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon
Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon
Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world
Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world
'Serious Men' fulfils Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dream of 20 years
‘Serious Men’ fulfils Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream of 20 years
Akshay Kumar announces new game FAU-G after PUBG ban
Akshay Kumar announces new game FAU-G after PUBG ban
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.