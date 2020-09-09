Meera returns to stage shows with ‘Selfie Queen’

After the Lahore Arts Council rejected actor Meera’s request for financial assistance, the Baaji star has decided to return to stage shows.

Meera will be appearing in the new stage drama ‘Selfie Queen’ starting September 11 at the Sabina Theatre in Faisalabad.

The actor has already attended dance rehearsals for the play. The show is written and directed by M Safdar and Shahbaz Rashid.

The cast of the drama includes Azeem Vicky, Aslam Chatta, Shahid Hashmi, Gamma BA, Anisha Khan, Sheila Chaudhry and Manahil Noor, among others.

Earlier in August, Meera applied for financial assistance of Rs40 million under the Artist Support Fund, which has been launched by the Punjab Information and Cultural Department. She claimed that her finances were in dire straits.

The request was rejected by the council. The chairperson of Artist Support Fund MPA Sadia Sohail Rana said that the fund is for poor artistes and not for someone who owns an apartment in Dubai.

In the petition, Meera claimed that she suffered a loss of around $100,000 after her foreign shows were cancelled.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Lahore Arts Council would provide Rs5,000 to the star till 2026.