Mawra Hocane’s 28th birthday was a pop of colour

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane turned 28 on Monday and celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

She received a lot of love and sweet messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

“28 birthday. Thank you everyone, family and friends for making it so special with your du’as and wishes and love. Here’s to a happier, more prosperous and peaceful year inshAllah,” she wrote on Instagram.

She celebrated her big day with colourful balloons, flowers, cakes and sweet treats.

“Luckiest girl in the world,” read one of her captions.

Hocane is currently starring in the television drama Sabaat.