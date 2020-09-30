Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Mawra Hocane’s 28th birthday was a pop of colour

Posted: Sep 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mawra Hocane’s 28th birthday was a pop of colour

Photo: Mawra Hocane/Instagram

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane turned 28 on Monday and celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

She received a lot of love and sweet messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

“28 birthday. Thank you everyone, family and friends for making it so special with your du’as and wishes and love. Here’s to a happier, more prosperous and peaceful year inshAllah,” she wrote on Instagram.

She celebrated her big day with colourful balloons, flowers, cakes and sweet treats.

View this post on Instagram

28 on 28✨💜 #Birthday

A post shared by MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@mawrellous) on Sep 28, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Midnight💞✨✨✨🧿 #BirthdayGirl

A post shared by MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@mawrellous) on Sep 27, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT

“Luckiest girl in the world,” read one of her captions.

Hocane is currently starring in the television drama Sabaat.

Mawra Hocane
 
