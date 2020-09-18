Friday, September 18, 2020  | 29 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Malala Yousafzai to appear in United Nations’ short film

Posted: Sep 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai to appear in United Nations’ short film

Photo: AFP

The United Nations has shortlisted Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai amongst numerous celebrities including multi-Grammy winner Beyoncé to appear in a film.

The film sets out steps to tackle the world’s biggest problems such as the coronavirus pandemic, indigence and inequality.

The film is produced by 72 Films and writer, director and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate Richard Curtis.

According to the UN, Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times is a 30-minute film that will broadcast globally, and debut on the UN YouTube channel on Saturday at 9pm.

Apart from Yousafzai, the film features singer Burna Boy, UN goodwill ambassadors actor Don Cheadle, actor Michelle Yeoh, and UNESCO special peace envoy Forest Whitaker.

