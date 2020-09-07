Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor test positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Malika Arora and her boyfriend actor Arjun Kapoor have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Malaika’s sister, Amrita Arora, confirmed the news to ETimes a few hours after her boyfriend Kapoor announced on social media that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Malika herself confirmed the news in an interview with Times Of India and said, “Yes, I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home. I will bounce back healthier and stronger.”

Malaika is currently a judge on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

On Sunday, the Ishaqzaade star shared the news through his social media account and said that it is asymptomatic and will overcome this.

“It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic,” said Kapoor. “I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine.”

He thanked everyone in advance for their support and said that he will keep everyone updated about his health in the days to come.

The actor had last week begun the shooting for his latest film, also featuring Rakul Preet.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for coronavirus. However, they have all recovered and Amitabh has also started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.