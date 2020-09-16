Mahira Khan celebrates her ‘one and only’s’ birthday

Superstar actor Mahira Khan prayed for children across the world as she took to social media to wish her son Azlan on his 11th birthday on Tuesday.

She said that 11 years ago her son gave birth to a mother. “Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother,” said Khan. “I pray for you and all the children of this world – to be happy, healthy, brave and kind.”

Last year on his birthday, Khan described her journey of motherhood and life over the past decade.

“Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24-year-old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday,” she wrote.

Azlan was born to Khan and her former husband Ali Askari in 2009, two years after their marriage. The couple divorced in 2015 and since then the starlet has been raising her son on her own.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for her feature film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad along with Fahad Mustafa.