Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira wants Uma Thurman to dance with Shah Rukh Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Mahira wants Uma Thurman to dance with Shah Rukh Khan

Photo: Screengrab

Actor Mahira Khan edited John Travolta and Uma Thurman’s famous picture from Pulp Fiction to replace Travolta with her favourite co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan took to her Instagram and shared the picture on Wednesday.

The black-and-white picture is from the iconic 90s film Pulp Fiction in which Travolta and and Thurman perform on stage.

“A bit of a gangsta and a little bit of a lovaaa. P.S Not to take away from Travolta, but I mean.. SRK shaking a leg with Uma Therman,” said Khan.

Earlier, Khan took to social media on her son Azlan’s 11th birthday and prayed for children across the world.

She said that 11 years ago her son gave birth to a mother. “Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother,” said Khan. “I pray for you and all the children of this world – to be happy, healthy, brave and kind.”

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for her feature film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad along with Fahad Mustafa.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan Pulp Fiction Shah Rukh Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
I put nothing above my children, says Ayeza Khan
I put nothing above my children, says Ayeza Khan
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
Lahore motorway rape: Pakistani celebrities demand justice
Lahore motorway rape: Pakistani celebrities demand justice
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera's performance
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera’s performance
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
PEMRA bans BOL TV’s TickTock Show over 'immoral', 'indecent' content
PEMRA bans BOL TV’s TickTock Show over ‘immoral’, ‘indecent’ content
Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape
Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.