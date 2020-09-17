Mahira wants Uma Thurman to dance with Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Mahira Khan edited John Travolta and Uma Thurman’s famous picture from Pulp Fiction to replace Travolta with her favourite co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan took to her Instagram and shared the picture on Wednesday.

The black-and-white picture is from the iconic 90s film Pulp Fiction in which Travolta and and Thurman perform on stage.

“A bit of a gangsta and a little bit of a lovaaa. P.S Not to take away from Travolta, but I mean.. SRK shaking a leg with Uma Therman,” said Khan.

Earlier, Khan took to social media on her son Azlan’s 11th birthday and prayed for children across the world.

She said that 11 years ago her son gave birth to a mother. “Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother,” said Khan. “I pray for you and all the children of this world – to be happy, healthy, brave and kind.”

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for her feature film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad along with Fahad Mustafa.