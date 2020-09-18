Watch: Mahira Khan rides a 70cc bike

Who knew actor Mahira Khan could ride a 70cc motorbike and that too so smoothly?

On Friday, the actor posted a video on Instagram where she could be seen riding the bike at a medium pace. She was wearing a helmet and other safety gear.

Khan revealed that she learnt it for her upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad in which she stars opposite Fahad Mustafa. The movie is expected to be released by Eidul Azha.

“Aaajaaa meri motor bike pe beth jaaaa,” she wrote as she flaunted her riding skills.

“This video was my second day of lessons.. so you can imagine how good I actually am,” she added.

Khan got some help from trainers at the Pink Riders Pakistan, an institute that helps women across the country learn how to ride motorcycles. The actor was also give a certificate after she completed her lessons.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy film that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa.