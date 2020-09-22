Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan has found a new fan in Hrithik Roshan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Mahira Khan has found a new fan in Hrithik Roshan

Actor Mahira Khan is adored by everyone. The starlet has many followers not just in Pakistan but across the border too.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan it seems is also enamoured by her. The Bang Bang star recently followed her on Instagram. She already has 6.6 million people followers.

Khan made her Bollywood debut in the movie Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2017. Her work was appreciated by all but she couldn’t work in more Bollywood movies as the Indian government placed a ban on moviemakers from casting Pakistani actors following the tensions caused between the neighbouring countries after the Uri attack controversy.

She has starred in many Pakistani movies such as Ho Mann JahanBin Roye, and Superstar. She will next be seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad with actor Fahad Mustafa.

Let us hope Mahira continues to make Pakistan proud.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mahira khan, hrithik roshan, instagram
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
‘Ertugrul’ famed actor Cavit Çetin enjoys horseback ride in Islamabad
‘Ertugrul’ famed actor Cavit Çetin enjoys horseback ride in Islamabad
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
Kubra Khan starts hallucinating because she misses her sister
Kubra Khan starts hallucinating because she misses her sister
Pakistani actor arrested in Kuwait over leaked video
Pakistani actor arrested in Kuwait over leaked video
Meet Hania Aamir and her new karaoke buddy
Meet Hania Aamir and her new karaoke buddy
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?
Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?
Watch: Mahira Khan rides a 70cc bike
Watch: Mahira Khan rides a 70cc bike
‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan
‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.