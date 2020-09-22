Mahira Khan has found a new fan in Hrithik Roshan

Actor Mahira Khan is adored by everyone. The starlet has many followers not just in Pakistan but across the border too.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan it seems is also enamoured by her. The Bang Bang star recently followed her on Instagram. She already has 6.6 million people followers.

Khan made her Bollywood debut in the movie Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2017. Her work was appreciated by all but she couldn’t work in more Bollywood movies as the Indian government placed a ban on moviemakers from casting Pakistani actors following the tensions caused between the neighbouring countries after the Uri attack controversy.

She has starred in many Pakistani movies such as Ho Mann Jahan, Bin Roye, and Superstar. She will next be seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad with actor Fahad Mustafa.

Let us hope Mahira continues to make Pakistan proud.