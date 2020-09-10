Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Lahore motorway rape: Pakistani celebrities demand justice

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani celebrities have demanded public execution of rapists after a woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway early Wednesday.

The men fled after the rape and stole her cash and jewellery worth Rs100,000.

She was driving to Gujranwala with her children when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura. The woman was sitting in her vehicle when two men walked towards her car, broke her window, and made her park on the roadside. They then took her and the children to a nearby forest and raped her. 

The police said the woman’s initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped. A case has been registered.

The incident has created an uproar on social media with many celebrities calling the government out and demanding justice.

Actor Feroze Khan urged the PM Imran Khan to approve public execution and he even gave some suggestions.

Actor Ushna Shah also supported Feroz Khan’s idea. She said that the rapists to be stoned to death publically.

So far, twelve men have been taken into custody over their suspected involvement in the rape of a woman on the Sialkot-Lahore motorway. The police have collected evidence from the site.

