Kubra Khan starts hallucinating because she misses her sister

British-Pakistani actor Kubra Khan cannot stop missing her sister Paroshma Khan. The Na Maloom Afraad star took to Instagram and shared a fun TikTok video with her.

Kubra tried her hand at the famous TikTok challenge ‘wipe it down’ to remind us how much she misses her sister. The challenge is simple: the video begins with someone wearing one outfit, they wipe down a mirror, and appear in a new look, only to keep wiping and returning to their original outfit all while the song “Wipe It Down” by BMW Kenny plays.

“When you miss your sister so much that you start to hallucinate,” said Kubra.

A few weeks ago, Kubra also shared some adorable pictures with her sister from their girls day out.

Khan started her modelling career in London where she was born and raised. She also worked in a Bollywood film Welcome to Karachi but in a recent interview, she revealed that she enjoys working in Pakistan more than she does anywhere else.

She made her film debut in the 2014 Pakistani comedy-thriller film Na Maloom Afraad in 2014. Her television appearances include a series of acclaimed projects including Sang-e-Mar Mar (2016), Alif Allah Aur Insaan (2017), Muqabil (2017), Shaadi Mubarak Ho (2017), Andaz-e-Sitam (2017) and Laal (2018).

