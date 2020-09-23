Khalid Ahmed wins international award for film Intezar

Legendary actor Khalid Ahmed added another feather to his cap as he actor bagged the Best Actor award at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York for his recent performance in Sakina Samo’s feature film Intezar.

Samo took to Instagram to announce the news to her followers. Intezar is Samo’s directorial debut.

“Khalid Ahmed Sahb wins the Best Actor award for ‘ ‘Waiting’ at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York. I am delighted for him,” said Samo. “Its the first international award to a Pakistani actor. Correct me if I’m wrong.”

Earlier, Samo took to social media to announce that her feature film Intezar will premiere at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York.

“Our Intezaar (Waiting) will have its a world premiere at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York. See the link for all films being shown and how to watch online,” she said on Twitter.

The Harlem International Film Festival was held from September 10 till September 13.

Dar Si Jati Hai Sila writer Bee Gul has written the story of Intezar. The film is co-produced by Azeem Mughul.

The cast of the film includes actors such as Samina Ahmed, Khalid Ahmed, Kaif Ghaznavi, Raza Ali Abid and Adnan Jaffar among others.

The teaser of the film was released in February and the movie was supposed to be released in March, however, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samo received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her services to the Pakistani entertainment industry in 2011.