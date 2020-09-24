Khalid Ahmed gets first award ever with international best actor

Renowned actor Khalid Ahmed became the first Pakistani to win the Harlem International Award for best actor. He received the accolade for his performance in Sakina Samo’s directorial debut Intezaar.

Ahmed, a faculty member at the National Academy of Performing Arts, has worked in numerous theatre plays and television dramas in Pakistan.

“I’m happy that it’s my first award, and even happier that I have been given this award by a jury who knows the craft of acting,” he told SAMAA Digital, adding that it is motivating for an actor.

Humoring the lack of recognition and support for artists in the country, he said that “I have only now become a senior actor, but I never got any award when I was a junior either.”

He credited Samo for making such a “brilliant film.”

Earlier, Samo had posted the news on Instagram, congratulating him.

“Khalid Ahmed Sahb wins the Best Actor award for ‘Waiting’ at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York. I am delighted for him,” she wrote. “Congratulations. It’s the first international award to a Pakistani actor. Correct me if I’m wrong.”

Intezaar was scheduled to be released in March, in Pakistan. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release was postponed. Along with Ahmed, the film also features Samina Ahmed, Kaif Ghaznavi, Raza Ali Abid, and Adnan Jaffar.