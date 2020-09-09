Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to end in 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to end in 2021

Photo: Official poster

Fans will have to find another way to keep up with the Kardashians, as the mega-celebrity family announced Tuesday that their reality show will end next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian wrote in a post to her 188 million Instagram followers.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she said.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” wrote the businesswoman and wife of rapper Kanye West.

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she added. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

View this post on Instagram

To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 8, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

The statement was also shared by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, the family’s highly adept “mom-ager.” The post was signed by the three Kardashian sisters — Kourtney, Kim and Khloe — their mother, their brother Rob, their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney’s three children.

The family gave no explanation for the decision to end the popular show.

The announcement comes after that of rap star West, who has four children with Kim Kardashian, that he is running for US president.

West has also recently made enigmatic and disjointed, even incoherent, remarks on Twitter and at a campaign event, prompting his wife to open up about his bipolar disorder and ask for “compassion and empathy.”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” skyrocketed the entire family to fame, turning them into regulars in celebrity tabloids and helping them leverage their notoriety into multi-million dollar careers in makeup, perfume and modeling.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kardashian
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up with the Kardashians seasons, Keeping Up with the Kardashians Netflix Kardashian Family, ,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set
Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set
Don't you tell 'Halima baji' what clothes to wear
Don’t you tell ‘Halima baji’ what clothes to wear
Sushant Rajput case: Actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrested
Sushant Rajput case: Actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrested
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can't decide who to call 'kachra'
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can’t decide who to call ‘kachra’
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding
Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon
Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon
Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world
Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world
'Serious Men' fulfils Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dream of 20 years
‘Serious Men’ fulfils Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream of 20 years
Akshay Kumar announces new game FAU-G after PUBG ban
Akshay Kumar announces new game FAU-G after PUBG ban
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.