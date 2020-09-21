Kareena Kapoor celebrates 40th birthday with family, cake and self-reflection

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday, with her close family.

She wore a pale green floral print on the occasion and looked fabulous.

Kapoor family members came together for the celebration. The photos shared by her sister Karisma Kapoor on Instagram show her parents and other family members posing with her. “Birthday girl. We love you,” she wrote with heart emojis.

Bebo’s birthday cake was super cute with a red Kareena doll placed on top.

Looking back at her life, the Jab We Met actor felt grateful for her “experiences and decisions”.

“As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am… Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey big 40 make it big,” she wrote on Instagram.

Khan is currently expecting her second child with husband and fellow actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple announced the news last month in a joint statement.”We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the statement read.They have a son named Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in December 2016.