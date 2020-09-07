Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Junaid Khan signs another project with Hira Mani

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Junaid Khan signs another project with Hira Mani

Photo: Walnut

Singer turned actor Junaid Khan is all set to enthrall viewers with a new project for Hum TV. He will be seen alongside Hira Mani and Armeena Khan.

The drama recently began production and is slated to go on-air in October. Directed by Ali Hasan, the drama is being produced by MD Productions.

Khan will be seen playing the role of a man who has an ideal relationship with his partner and lives a happy life with his family. Things take a turn when an outsider intervenes in their lives, and he ends up facing some struggles which start a journey of self-contemplation and healing for him.

“My character is of a perfect family man whose life turns upside down when some individuals start intervening – from there, he starts the journey of self-discovery,” Khan said.

Currently starring in Kasak and Kashf, Khan seems to have his plate full this year as he is also gearing up for the highly anticipated Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

He also recently launched a motivational series on YouTube titled ‘Keh Do’, where he can be seen sharing his personal experiences and views with fans.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hira Mani junaid khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
junaid khan hira mani, Junaid khan, junaid khan hira mani drama, junaid khan hira mani song, junaid khan wife, junaid khan drama, junaid khan age
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan celebrates daughter's first birthday
Aiman Khan celebrates daughter’s first birthday
Don't you tell 'Halima baji' what clothes to wear
Don’t you tell ‘Halima baji’ what clothes to wear
Momal Sheikh, husband welcome a baby girl
Momal Sheikh, husband welcome a baby girl
Sarah Razi Khan, husband blessed with a baby girl
Sarah Razi Khan, husband blessed with a baby girl
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can't decide who to call 'kachra'
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can’t decide who to call ‘kachra’
Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon
Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon
Hamza Abbasi to cancel Netflix subscription over film 'sexualising minors'
Hamza Abbasi to cancel Netflix subscription over film ‘sexualising minors’
Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world
Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.