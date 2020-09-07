Junaid Khan signs another project with Hira Mani

Singer turned actor Junaid Khan is all set to enthrall viewers with a new project for Hum TV. He will be seen alongside Hira Mani and Armeena Khan.

The drama recently began production and is slated to go on-air in October. Directed by Ali Hasan, the drama is being produced by MD Productions.

Khan will be seen playing the role of a man who has an ideal relationship with his partner and lives a happy life with his family. Things take a turn when an outsider intervenes in their lives, and he ends up facing some struggles which start a journey of self-contemplation and healing for him.

“My character is of a perfect family man whose life turns upside down when some individuals start intervening – from there, he starts the journey of self-discovery,” Khan said.

Currently starring in Kasak and Kashf, Khan seems to have his plate full this year as he is also gearing up for the highly anticipated Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

He also recently launched a motivational series on YouTube titled ‘Keh Do’, where he can be seen sharing his personal experiences and views with fans.