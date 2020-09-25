Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Irrfan Khan’s son dreams of his late father

Posted: Sep 25, 2020
Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Irrfan Khan’s son dreams of his late father

Photo: Babil/ Instagram

Losing a parent is one of the most painful things a person has to bear. Late Indian actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil recently shared how hard it has been to cope with his loss.

“I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up because I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising every day that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’),” he wrote on Instagram, detailing a dream he had of his father.

The post included a throwback picture with Khan.   

Earlier, he had also written an emotional note for his mother Sutapa, calling her the “light house in the storm,” and remembering his father’s advice.  

“You told me to take care of her but it turned out that she took care of us. Mamma, that light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire. There is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan,” the post read.

Khan, one of Indian cinema’s most revered actors, died aged 53 in April. He was diagnosed with colon cancer. He is survived by wife Sutapa, and their two sons Babil and Ayaan.

