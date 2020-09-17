Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Iqra Aziz feels lucky to learn from Naumaan Ijaz’s sarcasm

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Iqra Aziz feels lucky to learn from Naumaan Ijaz’s sarcasm

Photo: Iqra Aziz/ Instagram

Actor Iqra Aziz took to social media to praise her Raqeeb Se co-actor Naumaan Ijaz for his sarcastic and entertaining nature.

“Sir I’m lucky that i got a chance to work with you, learn from you and enjoy your sarcasm,” said Aziz. “You’re a legend who has entertained us for more than 32 years now and still you don’t have that attitude.”

She added that she had never been happier and thanked Ijaz for all the memories. Aziz said that she’ll cherish these memories for the rest of her life.

Raqeeb Se is written by award-winning playwright Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nisar. The last time they worked together was in drama Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, which was a big hit.

Apart from Aziz and Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Faryal Mehmood and singer Hadiqa Kiani are also part of the cast.

Earlier, Atiqa Odho also came to Ijaz’s rescue after he got Twitter fired up after he proudly admitted to having extramarital affairs and successfully hiding them from his wife.

He made the insensitive comments about infidelity in a year-old interview with actor Iffat Omar. The clip recently went viral on social media.

While Twitter was calling him out for his remarks, Odho said that she had a good laugh over his ‘infidelity joke.’

She added that Ijaz is “naughty and entertaining” and there is never ever a dull moment on and off-screen with him.

