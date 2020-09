Actor Iqra Aziz is all set to feature in upcoming drama serial Raqeeb Se.

The actor confirmed the news Wednesday by sharing a photo of the play’s script on Instagram.

It is written by award-winning playwright Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nisar. The last time they worked together was in drama Dar Si Jati Hai Sila. The show was a big hit.

Veteran actor Noman Ijaz and Sania Saeed are also part of Raqeeb Se‘s cast.