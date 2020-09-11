I put nothing above my children, says Ayeza Khan

Meray Paas Tum Ho star Ayeza Khan took to social media and expressed her love for her kids, Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor.

“It’s impossible for me to express how much I love these two angels and how far I am willing to go for their future,” she said.

She added that her kids gave her the strength to face her biggest fights and jump over her biggest obstacles.

“Always my first priority. I put nothing above my kids. My family, the love of my life,” said Khan.

Recently, she shared pictures from her daughter Hoorain’s fifth birthday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she and actor husband Danish Taimoor celebrated the birthday at home.

Earlier, Khan welcomed a new family member and introduced him to the world via social media.