Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Humsafar has a special place in Mahira Khan’s heart

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Humsafar has a special place in Mahira Khan’s heart

Photo: HUM Tv

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has revealed that Khirad’s character from Humsafar was her favourite and the most special character she has ever played.

She took to Instagram to pen a special note for her drama Humsafar and gave a description of her character.

“What is there left to say that hasn’t already been said? Maybe that’s the thing about Humsafar there is always more to say,” said Khan.

“Khirad is by far my most special character. She loved fiercely, she gave wholeheartedly and when it came to her self respect she held that closest to her heart. What a woman.”

She added that Humsafar is beyond all of the team members who made it. “It’s all of yours. This safar, this journey is nothing without all of you.. who have kept the magic alive for nine years,” she said.

Khan made her Bollywood debut in the movie Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2017. Her work was appreciated but she couldn’t work in more Bollywood movies as the Indian government placed a ban on filmmakers casting Pakistani actors following the tensions caused between the neighbouring countries after the Uri attack controversy.

She has starred in Pakistani movies such as Ho Mann JahanBin Roye, and Superstar. She will next be seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad alongside Fahad Mustafa.

