Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother

Jawani Phir Nai Ani actor Humayun Saeed has posted a really sweet message for his newlywed brother.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo from the wedding ceremony and wished his brother a happy married life.

“May Allah bless you and Aleena both with lifelong togetherness, happiness and prosperity,” said Humayun.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhry, Imran Ashraf and director Nadeem Baig are also in the picture.

Humayun’s brother Salman Saeed got married in a private ceremony on Friday night in Lahore.