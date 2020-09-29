Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Entertainment

Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother

Posted: Sep 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother

Photo: Humayun Saeed/ Instagram

Jawani Phir Nai Ani actor Humayun Saeed has posted a really sweet message for his newlywed brother.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo from the wedding ceremony and wished his brother a happy married life.

“May Allah bless you and Aleena both with lifelong togetherness, happiness and prosperity,” said Humayun.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhry, Imran Ashraf and director Nadeem Baig are also in the picture.

Humayun’s brother Salman Saeed got married in a private ceremony on Friday night in Lahore. 

Tell us what you think:

