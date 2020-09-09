Hareem Farooq leaves everyone nostalgic with Noor Jehan tribute

Actor Hareem Farooq has sent the fans of vintage music back to 1950s with a breathtaking tribute to Noor Jehan aka Malka-e-Tarannum (the Queen of Melody).

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Heer Maan Ja actor lip synced to Noor Jehan’s famous song Tere Mukhdey Da Kala Kala Til. The cherry on the top was the video having a black and white filter that was enough to make anyone nostalgic.

Farooq revealed that she has been the singer’s fan since her childhood.

“One of the most fondest memories of my childhood is my Dada Abu watching Madam Noor Jehan’s Anarkali with me and my sister,” she said. “He Adored Madam so much that I started developing the same kind of love for her and unknowingly I would start lip syncing every time Sada Hoon Apnay Pyar Ki would play.”

Farooq said she decided to share the clip after a close friend of hers made her listen to the song.

“I honestly couldn’t help but lip sync it with all my heart. If she was with us today I, while being star struck, would’ve told her that her personality, her acting, her voice and her entire being was a blessing to the world.”

Legendary Pakistani singer Noor Jehan was famous across Asia for her melodious voice and the iconic songs she sang. She had recorded over 10‚000 songs in Urdu‚ Punjabi and Sindhi languages both in Pakistan and India.

She had also acted in films such as Chan Wey, Dopatta, Mirza Ghalib, Qaidi, Baaji and Khandaan.

The Queen of Melody won the Life Time Achievement Award, Pride of Performance Award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

She died of cardiac arrest in 2000.