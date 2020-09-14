Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Hamzah Tariq Jamil, Mashal Khan star in short film ‘Bridge’

Posted: Sep 14, 2020
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Walnut

An aspiring young actor and singer Hamzah Tariq Jamil, who rose to fame with Pepsi Battle of the Bands, has paired up with actor Mashal Khan for See Prime’s short film ‘Bridge’.

See Prime, the digital entertainment platform recently launched by SEEME Productions has released a new short film ‘Bridge’ on its YouTube channel.

Bridge tells the unique story of a girl and a boy who run into each other in the most unusual of circumstances. Mashal Khan stars as the girl who is standing on the edge of the bridge, about to jump off when Hamzah Tariq Jamil, a total stranger, approaches her and talks to her.

The short film is written by Mansoor Saeed and directed by Murtaza Chaudhry. Chaudhry has also directed Tariq Jamil’s 2019 musical series ‘Meray Dost Meray Yaar’.

The budding actor stepped into the world of acting and has managed to carve a niche for himself in the entertainment industry starring in multiple short films, web series like Meray Dost Meray Yaar, and theatre shows.

