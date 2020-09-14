Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
Entertainment

Hamza Ali Abbasi cancels Netflix subscription over ‘Cuties’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Hamza Ali Abbasi cancels Netflix subscription over ‘Cuties’

Photo: File

After Netflix went ahead and released its controversial film ‘Cuties’ despite the backlash, Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi cancelled his subscription for the streaming platform.

“Despite global condemnation, Netflix still went ahead & released CUTIES! Yup, now we have softcore Pedo Porn on a mainstream media platform,” said Abbasi.

The actor added that the release of the film is a deal-breaker for him. “Can’t do much but what I can do is cancel my Netflix subscription, maybe YOU SHOULD TOO!,” said the Alif actor.

Earlier, Abbasi said that everyone should cancel their Netflix subscription over video streaming giant sexualising 11-year-old children.

Taking to his Twitter account, Abbasi said that if Netflix doesn’t take down the controversial video by next month, he will be cancelling his Netflix subscription.

“It’s horrifying to see a mainstream show blatantly sexualising 11-year-old kids,” said Abbasi. “If this show is still there by next month, I am cancelling my Netflix subscription and so should you.”

In his tweet, the Alif actor also shared the petition many were sharing earlier and called for the cancellation of the show.

“Cancel Cuties on Netflix! – Sign the Petition!” said the actor.

Earlier, Netflix apologised after its promotional material for a French-language film which sparked accusations that it was sexualising girls.

The award-winning ‘Cuties’ (“Mignonnes”) follows the life of 11-year-old Amy as she grows up in a working-class area of Paris, defies her family and becomes aware of her burgeoning sexuality.

cuties Hamza Ali Abbasi netflix
 
RELATED STORIES

