Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Entertainment

Hamza Abbasi to cancel Netflix subscription over film ‘sexualising minors’

Posted: Sep 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Hamza Abbasi to cancel Netflix subscription over film ‘sexualising minors’

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi wants everyone to cancel their Netflix subscription over the recent controversy of a video streaming a giant sexualising 11-year-old children.

Taking to his twitter account, Abbasi said that if Netflix doesn’t take down the controversial video by next month, he will be cancelling his Netflix subscription.

“It’s horrifying to see a mainstream show blatantly sexualising 11-year-old kids,” said Abbasi. “If this show is still there by next month, I am cancelling my Netflix subscription and so should you.”

In his tweet, the Alif actor also shared the petition many were sharing earlier and called for the cancellation of the show.

“Cancel Cuties on Netflix! – Sign the Petition!” said the actor.

Earlier, Netflix apologised after its promotional material for a French-language film which sparked accusations that it was sexualising girls.

The award-winning “Cuties” (“Mignonnes”) follows black 11-year-old Amy as she grows up in a working-class area of Paris, defies her family and becomes aware of her burgeoning sexuality.

The poster promoting the film in France shows four brightly dressed girls throwing confetti as they walk up a street.

However, in the United States and internationally Netflix chose an image showing the four young stars posing in tight costumes baring their legs and midriffs.

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance,” Netflix said on Twitter late Thursday. 

“We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

Tens of thousands signed a petition demanding the removal of the film from the platform, where it is due to be streamed from September 9, describing the film as “disgusting” and “for the viewing pleasure of paedophiles”.

Directed by French-Senegalese woman Maimouna Doucoure, the film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in the US and at the Berlin festival, winning awards at both.

Hamza Ali Abbasi netflix
 
