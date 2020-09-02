Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Don’t you tell ‘Halima baji’ what clothes to wear

Posted: Sep 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Don’t you tell ‘Halima baji’ what clothes to wear

Photo: @esbilgic/Instagram

Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç, famous across Pakistan for playing the role of Halima Sultan in TV series Ertugrul, has shut down a troll criticising her dressing in an Instagram post.

“Please don’t wear such dresses Halima baji, not good,” an Instagram user, apparently from Pakistan, commented on her post.

But the Turkish celeb reciprocated with an advice: Don’t follow me.

This is not the first time Bilgiç received such a comment. Most Pakistani viewers had only seen her in the Turkish series wherein she played the role of Halima Sultan, the wife of Ertugrul, a Muslim leader from the 13th century whose son Osman Ghazi is considered to be the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Seemingly many viewers were not able to differentiate between the actor’s real and reel livese. However, this is the first time when the actor has responded to such remarks.

Tell us what you think:

