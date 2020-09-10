Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Hadiqa Kiani to make acting debut in a TV series

Posted: Sep 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hadiqa Kiani to make acting debut in a TV series

Photo: Instagram

Singer Hadiqa Kiani is making her acting debut with TV drama Raqeeb Se, actor Faryal Mehmood announced on social media.

“The biggest surprise yet‼️ Hadiqa Kiani acting debut in Raqeeb Se,” said Mehmood on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Growing up I always wondered how she’d be as a person, I couldn’t have been happier to get to know a person like you meme.”

Mehmood remarked that everyone will get to see Kiani in a new avatar. “I’m telling you she is here to rule!!! Shout out to the beautiful soul,” Mehmood concluded her post.

Earlier, actor Iqra Aziz announced that she will be featuring in the same drama. She confirmed the news by sharing a photo of the play’s script on Instagram.

The drama is written by award-winning playwright Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nisar. Veteran actor Noman Ijaz and Sania Saeed are also part of Raqeeb Se‘s cast.

Faryal Mehmood Hadiqa Kiani Iqra Aziz
 
