Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Gossip Girl reboot begins production in October

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Photo: CW

The long-awaited Gossip Girl reboot from HBO Max will start production in New York in October, Variety has confirmed.

Warner Bros. has confirmed that filming in New York City for the upcoming reboot will start at the end of October, and that production has already begun in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

Filming was supposed to begin in March, but like most productions in the film industry, the project was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new version of Gossip Girl was pitched as a sequel rather than a remake, set eight years later in the present day. 

What we know so far: the series will pick up eight years after the original left off and follows a new group of friends at a private school in NYC with a new generation of Gossip Girl, who is now all of us thanks to the power of social media. Kristen Bell is once again on board as the narrator.

The new cast features mostly unknown actors and will star Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Emily Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno and Whitney Peak.

