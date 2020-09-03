Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

From Manwa Re to Banjo: Ali Noor shares Pagal’s journey

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Pakistani musician Ali Noor is all set to take the music world by storm as he prepares for the launch of his solo album Pagal.

Noor shared that his upcoming solo album Pagal will release in September. “Pagal is going to be released soon most probably in the second or third week of September because we are still finishing few things and finalising the dates,” said Noor.

While sharing the details about his latest album, Noor said that the album is very close to him and his brother Ali Hamza is not a part of the project. “This album is very personal to me and this is the very reason I have named it Pagal,” he said. “The album is all about the craziness I explored in my life on a personal level.”

All the songs on the album narrate different chapters from Noor’s life. “Each song describes different traits of my personality,” said he.

He mentioned that Ali Hamza is not a part of the project, however, he did help his brother out with it.

“I want to explore another musical direction, so, the solo album to me is more about exploring those sounds and ideas which were not in context with Noori,” said Noor.

He remarked that the best thing about his latest album is that it is a collaborative effort of almost 10 to 12 people, who played their part in making the tracks.

The journey from Manwa Re to Banjo

“Manwa Re was released in 1998 and after almost 22 years Banjo was the song that I have worked on as a solo of my own,” said Noor. The first song ‘Banjo’ of his album Pagal was released on August 8.  

He remarked that Banjo is a song about his internal frustration and struggle to make a song after a creative block.  “Banjo is all about the frustration the artists go through when they are going through a creative block,” said Noor. “Creating a song after 20 to almost 22 years, one often gets a creative block and the song Banjo is about that frustration”.

Earlier, the singer was admitted to the hospital on July 3, 2019, after he was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. It deteriorated into acute liver damage for which a liver donor was required.

“The most important change that I have experienced after my illness is my life is not just mine. My life should be for the people who prayed for me,” said the singer.

Noor remarked that his fight against medical problems has made him more humble, adding that now he wants to learn the purpose of his life. “I want to leave something for the world to remember me by.”  

