Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Urwa Hocane makes Farhan Saeed’s birthday extra special

Posted: Sep 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Urwa Hocane makes Farhan Saeed's birthday extra special

Photo: Urwa Hocane/ Instagram

Singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday with wife Urwa Hocane as she turned it into a very special day with a romantic candlelight dinner.

Keeping Saeed’s passion for singing in mind, Hocane got a customised cake for husband with a rockstar standing on the top of the cake. The couple even wore the same colour on their dinner date.

“Happy Birthday FS! May you have countless more & may all your dreams come true!” said Hocane taking to her Instagram account.

Farhan received tons of birthday wishes from friends and fans alike and posted a thank you note for all the love.

“To my family, friends and all my fans, I can’t thank you guys enough for all the love and prayers,” said Saeed. ” When I read your messages, and trust me I do (all of them), I feel Allah has blessed me with so much love which I probably wasn’t worthy of.”

He remarked that the prayers and love he gets from him fans and friends is unreal for him.

At the end of his post, he thanked his wife Hocane for the cake. Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed got married in December 2016.

On the work front, Saeed is currently starring in Prem Gali, opposite Sohai Ali Abro. 

Farhan Saeed Urwa Hocane
 
