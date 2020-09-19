Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Falak Shabbir to drop new single ‘Dard Kahani’

Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Photo: Falak Shabbir/ Instagram

Pakistani singer Falak Shabbir is all set to share a story of pain in his latest single ‘Dard Kahani’.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared the poster of the upcoming song without giving any further details about it.

Related: Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi

The video song has been directed by Riz while the lyrics has been penned by Tayyab Amin and Shabbir. It is produced by Backstage Records.

This is not the first time Shabbir has released a heartbreak song. In 2013, his song Saajna became a super hit not only in Pakistan but across the border too and was based on everyone’s favourite Bollywood hunk John Abraham.

Falak Shabbir
 
