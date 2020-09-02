Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon

Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi star Engin Altan Duzyatan is the new brand ambassador for Blue World City, a housing society in Islamabad.

The housing society’s chairperson, Saad Nazir, shared the news on social media along with a picture of them signing the contract.

He also shared a picture of Duzyatan’s passport. “We are honoured to host brother Engin Altan Duzyatan in Pakistan, and and will extend a historic welcome with love and respect on behalf of the Pakistani people…” he wrote on Facebook. He added that he would share details of the “event” soon.

Social media was abuzz with news that Duzyatan will be visiting Pakistan soon for the inauguration of a mosque at Blue World City.

Duzyatan, who played the lead role in historical TV series Diliris: Ertugrul, had earlier greeted Pakistani fans on Eid. His series has gained mass following in Pakistan and was even endorsed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his video message, Duzyatan said he didn’t have words to return the unbelievable love and appreciation he received from the Pakistani people.

However, Karachi’s Jamiatul Uloom Islamia Allama Muhammad Yousaf Banuri Town, one of the biggest Islamic educational institutions of Pakistan that follows the Deoband school of thought, said watching Ertugrul and other dramas was against Shariah.

Some celebrities, such as Yasir Hussain, weren’t pleased with the show’s success in Pakistan and its stars’ being made ambassadors and spokespersons for Pakistani brands.