‘Ertugrul’ famed actor Cavit Çetin enjoys horseback ride in Islamabad

Posted: Sep 17, 2020
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Turkish star Cavit Cetin Güner, who arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday morning, has been warmly received by his fans. The actor spent the day in the capital, and enjoyed a horseback ride.

The actor visited Islamabad’s “Blue World City” and is scheduled to tour spots as well.  He will be meeting social personalities during his two-day visit. 

Earlier, the actor shared a small video clip of Pakistani folk music on his Instagram story, and greeted his fans with “Gooood morning, Islamabad, Pakistan.” 

The actor has visited Pakistan on the invitation of Advocate Musawir Abbasi.

Turkish actors have garnered widespread popularity in Pakistan for their work in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul. The main lead of the Turkish show, Engin Altan Düzyatan aka Ertugrul Ghazi, is expected to visit Pakistan in the near future.

