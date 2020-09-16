‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, who plays the role of Dogan Alp, in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

Güner took to Instagram to share a picture of his boarding pass, showing that the actor flew from Istanbul to Islamabad on the night of September 15.

Güner also shared a small video clip of Pakistani folk music and wrote “Gooood morning, Islamabad, Pakistan.”

A few months back, the actor had apologised to his fans in Pakistan for cancelling his trip. In a message written in Urdu, the actor shared that he had met Pakistani lawyer Musawir Abbasi through one of his friends and the two worked out a plan but he later got to know that it could not go through.

“We share mutual love with the people of Pakistan, but in current scenario, I cannot make a trip,” the actor had posted on Instagram.

Güner has become the first Turkish actor to visit the country. Turkish actors have amassed a huge fan following in the country following the success of Dirilis: Ertugrul. The popular drama series has been dubbed in Urdu by the state broadcaster for the local audience.