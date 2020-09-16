Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan

Photo: Cavit Çetin/ Instagram

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, who plays the role of Dogan Alp, in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

Güner took to Instagram to share a picture of his boarding pass, showing that the actor flew from Istanbul to Islamabad on the night of September 15.

Güner also shared a small video clip of Pakistani folk music and wrote “Gooood morning, Islamabad, Pakistan.”

Related: Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon

A few months back, the actor had apologised to his fans in Pakistan for cancelling his trip. In a message written in Urdu, the actor shared that he had met Pakistani lawyer Musawir Abbasi through one of his friends and the two worked out a plan but he later got to know that it could not go through.

“We share mutual love with the people of Pakistan, but in current scenario, I cannot make a trip,” the actor had posted on Instagram.

Güner has become the first Turkish actor to visit the country. Turkish actors have amassed a huge fan following in the country following the success of Dirilis: Ertugrul. The popular drama series has been dubbed in Urdu by the state broadcaster for the local audience.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cavit Çetin Ertugrul
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ertugrul, Pakistan, Dogan Alp, Cavit Çetin Güner, Ertugrul in pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
I put nothing above my children, says Ayeza Khan
I put nothing above my children, says Ayeza Khan
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
Lahore motorway rape: Pakistani celebrities demand justice
Lahore motorway rape: Pakistani celebrities demand justice
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera's performance
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera’s performance
PEMRA bans BOL TV’s TickTock Show over 'immoral', 'indecent' content
PEMRA bans BOL TV’s TickTock Show over ‘immoral’, ‘indecent’ content
Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape
Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape
Atiqa Odho wants people to stop judging Naumaan Ijaz
Atiqa Odho wants people to stop judging Naumaan Ijaz
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.