Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Disney to fire 28,000 US employees because of coronavirus

Posted: Sep 30, 2020
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Disney has announced that it will cut 28,000 jobs from its US parks and experiences division, pointing to depressed demand caused by the coronavirus and uncertainty on when it will recover.

The cuts were needed in light of social distancing requirements, exacerbated by tough restrictions imposed by the California state government, the company said in a press release.

About two-thirds of the affected employees are part-time staff.

The move comes on the heels of Disney’s $4.7 billion loss in the most recent quarter, which reflected the hit to its theme park business and the derailment or postponement of major movie releases. 

These negative effects have been offset somewhat by soaring demand for the “Disney +” streaming service, where it steered premiers of “Mulan” and “Hamilton.”

Shares of Disney fell 1.5 percent to $123.57 in after-hours trading.

disney, disney employees sacked, coronavirus in US
 
