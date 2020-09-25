Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call off engagement after two months

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call off engagement after two months

American singer Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich have reportedly split after being engaged for two months, according to the People.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source told the magazine. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

The couple started dating in March and officially announced their engagement in July, when Ehrich proposed to the Confident singer.

Sharing the news with her fans and followers on Instagram, Lovato wrote “I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” adding that she loved Ehrich the moment she met him.   

A few days ago, Ehrich’s old tweets and Instagram comments resurfaced in which he was seen expressing his fondness for Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande. He has since deleted his Twitter account.

Both Ehrich and Lovato have yet to comment on the reported split.   

